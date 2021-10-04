This Extremely Hated Movie Is Somehow A Hit On Disney+

Sometimes, a film can be a box office success, hold records for DVD sales, and still be hated by many people who see it. It’s even possible for actors to hate movies they star in. Still, it’s rare for both of these things to happen together, but one such occurrence is currently one of the most popular films on Disney+.

Alvin and the Chipmunks might have a 22% Tomatometer rating from Rotten Tomatoes but according to FlixPatrol, it’s in the top 10 most popular movies on Disney+. Seriously, it’s beating out Avengers: Endgame, Frozen II, and even Coco and The Nightmare Before Christmas even with Halloween approaching.

David Cross, who played Ian Hawke in the film, once said about his time working on the film, “All I wanted was to get the f**k out of there as soon as possible … and buy a summer home with the check.” Ouch…

So just how much do people hate this movie? it not only has its own entry on the Awful Movies Wiki but it has many negative accolades as well. Just look at what these film critics have to say about Alvin and the Chipmunks:

“Pure hell.” – Tim Robey

“The kind of family entertainment that makes you reach for the shotgun.” – James Christopher

“For adults, it’s like being hit over the head with a mallet every 10 seconds for 90 minutes.” – Lou Lumenick

“Oh, come on. Do you really care? And even if you do, you shouldn’t.” – Elizabeth Weitzman

“All you really need to know about this new version of Alvin and the Chipmunks is that is sucks.” – Sara Fetters

If for some reason you still want to watch Alvin and the Chipmunks over again, it’s available to stream now on Disney+.