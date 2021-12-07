This festive movie with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes is on streaming now

If you’re looking for a classic movie watching option this Christmas, you might want to check out this one — with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, available for streaming on multiple platforms. You won’t want to let the season go by without watching it.

While Holiday Inn focuses on several different holidays, it’s always included in Christmas must-watch lists. With an incredible cast, exciting song and dance numbers, and a love story — it’s got fans across the board.

The trailer for the 1942 classic boasts a song for every holiday and a holiday for every song; you can see a preview of Holiday Inn starring Bing Crosby, Marjorie Reynolds, Fred Astaire, Virginia Dale, and Walter Abel below.

Here’s a synopsis for the movie, if you need more intel:

“In this Irving Berlin musical, Jim and Lila are members of a performing trio who plan to quit and run a country hotel. When Lila says she has fallen in love with the dancer in the act, Ted, Jim leaves town with a broken heart. After turning the inn into a holidays-only live entertainment venue, Jim winds up booking — and falling for — Linda. But when Ted shows up at the place after being dumped by Lila, he too sets his sights on beautiful Linda.”

Holiday Inn is available to rent on Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. You can find other options to rent and purchase the film here.