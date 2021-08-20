This Film That Got Rob Schneider Nominated For A Razzie Award Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Body-Swapping films have a major potential for comedic moments — Freaky Friday didn’t become a hit all the way back in 1976 and get a remake for nothing! Add in SNL and comedy legend Rob Schnieder and it’s bound to be a gut-busting experience.

Even then, most had forgotten his role in The Hot Chick as it was released all the way back in 2002. When you add in its dismal 22% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it makes even more sense. Despite all this, it’s currently the number 5 film on Hulu, beating out Birds of Prey and Jumanji: The Next Level among other popular movies in their streaming library.

“Not only is Jessica Spencer (Rachel McAdams) the most popular girl in school — she is also the meanest. But things change for the attractive teen when a freak accident involving a cursed pair of earrings and a chance encounter at a gas station causes her to switch bodies with Clive (Rob Schneider), a sleazy crook. Jessica, in the form of the repulsive Clive, struggles to adjust to this radical alteration and sets out to get her own body back before the upcoming prom.” Synopsis From Google

Despite its previously panned release critically, it seems Schneider alongside major names like Anna Faris, Eric Christian Olsen, and even Adam Sandler is suddenly getting a lot of new fans. Anyone who wants to see if it’s as bad (or good) as they remember can check it out on Hulu.