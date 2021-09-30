This Hook Star Recounts An Emotional Memory With The Late Robin Williams

Dante Basco disclosed during a recent interview with Screen Rant one emotional moment he shared with late actor Robin Williams while working on Hook.

The 1991 film, which was directed by Steven Spielberg, follows an adult Peter Pan portrayed by Williams as he returns to Neverland to save his children from his rival Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman). During the time of the film’s release it was considered a flop because it failed to meet box office expectations.

Basco, who played Rufio the leader of the Lost Boys, shared details about a memorable conversation he had with WIlliams. He said while off set, the pair connected over his Filipino nationality:

“One day, Robin pulled me aside, and he was like, ‘Dante, where are you from?’ I was explaining to him, ‘I’m from the Bay Area,’ and he goes like, ‘Oh, yeah, me too.’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, of course. Robin, everyone knows you’re from San Francisco. You’re a legendary San Francisco cat.’ And he goes, ‘No, but where’s your family from originally?” I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m Filipino.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, I thought so.’ His wife at the time, Marsha, ‘My wife’s half Filipino, and you totally remind me of my father-in-law.’”

The actor wrapped up his statement by explaining how welcomed Williams made him feel.

“He starts talking about that and the culture and the family. You feel like you’re an outsider looking in a lot when you’re in Hollywood. It’s all these big movie stars at the big party. And even being on the set in the movie with them, you still feel like they’re in their own little world. He had a way of putting his arm around me and going like, “No, man. You’re welcome. This is for you.” I’ll never forget him for that.”

Robin Williams tragically passed away at age 63 on August 11th, 2014. His cause of death was ruled as suicide stemming from his diagnosis with Lewy body dementia.