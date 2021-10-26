This Horror Documentary Has An 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes & Has Inspired An Incoming Anthology

An incredible horror documentary with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is a must-watch for horror fans and is available to view before the anthology inspired by the documentary kicks off this weekend. The documentary is set up in a theater where viewers are able to take a look at the films being discussed in a really unique way.

Horror Noire: A History Of Black Horror is based on the book Horror Noire by Robin R. Means Coleman and touches on Black horror stories from years ago and today. Jordan Peele is a significant player in the documentary as he describes making Get Out and the nerves that came alongside that. The documentary also highlights Tony Todd, Rachel True, Tananarive Due, William Crain, and Keith David, to name a few — prominent names in horror and the development of some of the most terrifying films, stories, and characters ever.

The synopsis for the documentary is as follows:

“Delving into a century of genre films that by turns utilized, caricatured, exploited, sidelined, and finally embraced them, Horror Noire traces the untold history of Black Americans in Hollywood through their connection to the horror genre.”

A trailer starts off with the quote, “We’ve always loved horror, it’s just that horror, unfortunately, hasn’t always loved us.”

The history of Black films, actors, and stories in horror had to evolve to shine a light on problems within our world. Even a moment in the documentary shines a light on it being illegal for William Crain to direct movies at a point in his career.

The documentary also spurred a podcast where the unfilmed conversations during the making of Horror Noire can be discovered.

After watching the documentary in its entirety, it’s easy to see why its Rotten Tomatoes rating is 100%. Critics and fans agree that the subject matter should be heard, and light should be shone on the stories and power players that have long shaped horror without recognition.

In addition to the documentary that each and every fan of horror should watch, a horror anthology is also heading to Shudder on the 28th of this month. Inspired by the documentary, Horror Noire shares six eerie stories with fans kicking off this Friday.

Starring Lesley-Ann Brandt, Luke James, Erica Ash, Lavell Crawford, Tony Todd, and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, the stories vary in subject matter and periods and bring you face to face with spine-tingling levels of fear.

You can watch Horror Noire: A History Of Black Horror now and Horror Noire on Shudder starting October 28th.