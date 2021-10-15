This Horror Western Film Is Blowing People’s Minds

Westerns aren’t the first movies to come to mind when thinking about horror. The genre has usually been home to more dramatic or action-heavy affairs. However, it’s a genre that’s ripe for the pickings for horror stories in recent years. One of the best examples of a horror western is S. Craig Zahler’s Bone Tomahawk.

The 2015 film stars Kurt Russell as Sheriff Franklin Hunt who sets out with a posse to rescue three missing people. To discuss the plot more could lead to spoilers. While the setup sounds like a traditional western, the film spirals into some of the most horrific imagery you’ll see in an American film. Horror fans on Reddit are all over the film right now. One fan noted that they were shocked that Zahler actually crafted a western movie that is scary.

There are certain horrific scenes that will stick with people but one fan noted how good Zahler’s dialogue is.

Zahler’s penchant for flashy dialogue has been seen in all three of his films, including Brawl In Cell Block 99 and Dragged Across Concrete. Russell is the lead of the movie, but it also features strong performances from Patrick Wilson, Richard Jenkins, and Matthew Fox of Lost fame. A fan noted that Fox surprisingly stole the show despite being surrounded by powerhouse actors.

Bone Tomahawk is the definition of a slow burn. It takes a while for the horror to start but when it comes, it’s brutal and unforgettable. If you’ve been holding off on this film, October is the perfect time to give it a shot.