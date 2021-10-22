This Iconic Horror House Is Up Sale

Nightmare on Elm Street fans has a chance to get the house that made the franchise famous.

The original film, A Nightmare on Elm Street, released in 1984, follows Freddy Kruger (Robert Englund), a serial killer’s spirit that preys on teenagers while they’re sleeping and ultimately kills them, which then becomes a reality. The horror classic also served as Johnny Depp’s debut role.

The property, listed below, is located at 1428 North Genesee Avenue in Los Angeles, California, was a set location for the franchise’s first film. In the movie, the home was fictionally based on Elm Street in Springwood, Ohio.

Nightmare on Elm Street 🔪



The home known as 1428 Elm St. hit the market for $3.25M. To match its spooky past, offers for this piece of horror movie history are due by midnight on Halloween. [Listing: @HeatherLearka] #NightmareOnElmStreet #FreddyKrueger https://t.co/FbafQOxR3A — DouglasEllimanCA (@EllimanCA) October 20, 2021

According to Deadline, the residence on the market for $3.25 million is a Dutch colonial-style home with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also includes walnut floors, a modernized kitchen, a separate laundry room, and other essential items, especially for people who work remotely.

In addition to the listed features, the property has a detached guesthouse. The guesthouse comes with a patio, a kitchen, and an eccentric bathroom.

Back in 2013, the home was purchased by Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria for $2.1 million. No additional details about why Scafaria listed the property up for sale were released to the public.

Anyone interested in the property has the opportunity to place their offer before the Halloween deadline.