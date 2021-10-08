Home / movies

This Is The Best Movie Scene Rob Zombie Has Ever Directed According To The Internet

Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie is a legend in the horror community, and his contributions to the entertainment industry as a whole are on another level. Zombie has done it all, from songwriting and singing to filmmaking and voice acting—he’s a man of many hats, and they’re all a little spooky.

Some of Zombie’s most influential works of art are born from his love of all things horror and his experience growing up in the carnival circuit. He lived unique experiences and moments that gave him a keen vision of striking genuine fear in those who would become fans of his work.

One of Zombie’s fans started a Reddit thread that showcased a favorite; the beginning of House of 1000 Corpses, and many agree that it’s one of the most incredible things Zombie has created.

The opening to House of 1000 Corpses is my entry for best movie intros and is hands down the best thing Rob Zombie has directed. from horror

Fans went on to talk about the film as a whole and what they loved most about it.

Comment from discussion Beercorn1’s comment from discussion "The opening to House of 1000 Corpses is my entry for best movie intros and is hands down the best thing Rob Zombie has directed.".

This fan loved Sid Haig chewing you out for not picking an option via the home screen.

Comment from discussion MarchOfThePigz’s comment from discussion "The opening to House of 1000 Corpses is my entry for best movie intros and is hands down the best thing Rob Zombie has directed.".

So many people sat around on the home screen of the House of 1000 Corpses. Talk about great marketing.

Comment from discussion Small_weiner_man’s comment from discussion "The opening to House of 1000 Corpses is my entry for best movie intros and is hands down the best thing Rob Zombie has directed.".

This fan agrees that the scene is one of the most wonderful he’s directed.

Comment from discussion RoseaLupum’s comment from discussion "The opening to House of 1000 Corpses is my entry for best movie intros and is hands down the best thing Rob Zombie has directed.".

Others say the movie changed their life where horror was concerned.

Comment from discussion Muldyonionsauce’s comment from discussion "The opening to House of 1000 Corpses is my entry for best movie intros and is hands down the best thing Rob Zombie has directed.".

This user gives it five stars, sharing a favorite quote.

Comment from discussion DirtWi’s comment from discussion "The opening to House of 1000 Corpses is my entry for best movie intros and is hands down the best thing Rob Zombie has directed.".

Of course, many used the thread to pay respects to Sid Haig, an absolute legend in horror and one of the sweetest guys.

Comment from discussion cowplow33’s comment from discussion "The opening to House of 1000 Corpses is my entry for best movie intros and is hands down the best thing Rob Zombie has directed.".

This fan says the entire movie, not just the opening, is their favorite work from Zombie.

Comment from discussion HALOGAMERWILL’s comment from discussion "The opening to House of 1000 Corpses is my entry for best movie intros and is hands down the best thing Rob Zombie has directed.".

While many agreed that the intro was excellent, fans also said that some of Zombie’s other films would be better classified as his most outstanding.

What do you think of House of 1000 Corpses? Do you have another Zombie movie that you’d call your favorite? Let’s talk about it.

Tags: , ,
Comment