This Japanese Action Film Is Suddenly Dominating Streaming

One of the best things about modern streaming platforms is that they give people the chance to watch films they would usually never even hear about. And right now, a largely unknown Japanese action film is blowing up on streaming services, finally giving it the attention it deserves.

According to Flixpatrol’s figures, the movie Caution, Hazardous Wife: The Movie is the eighth most popular film on Amazon Prime Video right now, beating out big-name films like Mortal Kombat and Peter Rabbit 2.

The movie came out earlier this year and was directed by Tôya Satô. The film follows on from the 2017 drama of the same name, and it follows Nami Isayama, a woman who married the man of her dreams, Yuki Isayama, after a blind date. However, Nami isn’t your average bride. In fact, she used to be a highly-skilled secret agent!

In an attempt to be a better housewife, Nami joins a women’s cooking club and quickly ends up befriending the group’s other members. This friendship leads to Nami solving the other women’s problems with her spy contacts and skills.

The series ended on a cliffhanger, with Nami returning home to find Yuki pointing a gun at her, and this film picks up where the series left off. It turns out that Yuki is a member of the Public Security Bureau, and he is faking his marriage to Nami to keep her under surveillance as she is considered a threat to public safety. Alas, this fake marriage has become real, as Yuki has actually fallen for Nami.

However, when Nami gets amnesia, the pair get to start a new life all over again. However, when a crisis erupts, it seems like Nami’s memories won’t stay buried. Haruka Ayase and Hidetoshi Nishijima’s performances as Nami and Yuki are an utter highlight. They have great on-screen chemistry and nail the strange dynamic that makes this unlikely relationship work.

A unique spy drama, Caution, Hazardous Wife: The Movie combines action and drama into one fun package. While the amnesia angle might seem cliche, it does mean that this film can be enjoyed even if you haven’t seen the original TV series. So if you’re looking for a unique take on both the spy and romance genres, Caution, Hazardous Wife: The Movie deserves a place on your watch list.