Kevin James‘ 2012 film Here Comes the Boom is currently dominating Netflix.

The comedy, which premiered on the platform on Nov. 20, is featured in several top ten categories on the streaming app including top overall, top movies, and top kids. According to FlixPatrol, all of the listed categories were viewed in the United States. In addition to the Netflix viewership, the film has also found new life on iTunes and is a top ten movie in El Salvador and Sri Lanka.

Here Comes The Boom follows Scott Voss, played by James, during a transitional period as he adjusts from being a college wrestler to a high school biology teacher.

After Voss is made aware of the school’s cutbacks and connects with individuals affected by the situation, including a music teacher played by Hollywood legend Henry Winkler, he decides to take matters into his own hands by becoming a mixed martial arts fighter in addition to his daily teaching duties.

The film also stars Salma Hayek, Greg Germann, Joe Rogan, Gary Valentine, Jake Zyrus, and Bas Rutten. In 2012, the movie ultimately made $73.1 million worldwide and received fair reviews during its release.

Following Here Comes the Boom‘s success, James starred in a stream of films and shows, including Grown Ups 2, which starred Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Selma Hayek. Another movie the actor starred in is Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. As for TV, James played in Kevin Can Wait with Kings of Queens co-star Leah Remini from 2016 to 2018. He is currently starring on Netflix’s The Crew.

Here Comes the Boom is now streaming on Netflix as well as other platforms like iTunes.