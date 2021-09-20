Watch: This LEGO Recreation Of The Battle Of Wakanda Is Absolutely Jaw-Dropping

We all knew that the Lego Marvel games were incredible but one fan has left us dreaming of a world where the Lego Marvel Cinematic Universe exists. YouTuber Axidroid recreated the iconic battle scene from Avengers: Infinity War using an estimated 40k pieces — imagine those spread out on the floor!

It’s mindboggling just how many movie details were packed into the impressive diorama. We can only imagine just how long it took to build.

Axidroid chronicled the build process and showed it off in even closer detail in the video below. We can only hope he makes other incredible creations in the future for Marvel fans to enjoy.