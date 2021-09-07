This Movie Starring A Literal Dog Is Dominating Netflix

It’s easy to point out major actors in most feature films, but if someone said, “have you seen that movie with Chuck the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog in it?” it would be reasonable to be a bit confused. Still, this might be a real sentence many people are saying as a movie from 2018 is suddenly in the top ten most popular movies on Netflix.

Chuck stars alongside Kodi Smit-McPhee of X-Men Apocolypse and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes fame in the 2018 film Alpha.

“Young Keda tries to survive alone in the wilderness after he’s left for dead during his first hunt with his Cro-Magnon tribe. He soon forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, Keda and the wolf must now trek through a harsh and unforgiving landscape to make it home before winter.” Synopsis From Google

There’s a good chance that moviegoers missed the film originally as it didn’t have the same kind of star power as other movies in 2018 — Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Mercedes de la Zerda, and Priya Rajaratnam aren’t exactly names that most western fans would recognize. Still, the movie currently holds an impressive 80% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes which attests to its impressive quality.

Those who want to see what all the buzz around Alpha is about can find it streaming now on Netflix.