This New Comedy Movie On Streaming Has A Nearly 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

While not every highly-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes will be the perfect film for you, one new movie has seemingly made a strong impression on critics and fans alike.

Language Lessons, a dramedy that was released last month in the United States, currently holds a 96 percent Tomatometer rating and a 93 percent Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie stars Natalie Morales and Mark Duplass, who wrote the screenplay together, as well as Desean Terry.

Morales portrays Cariño, a Spanish teacher who takes on Adam (Duplass) as a new student. When Adam experiences tragedy, he develops a strong platonic relationship with Cariño. Rotten Tomatoes’ plot summary describes Language Lessons as “bittersweet, honest, and at times darkly funny” and a “disarmingly moving exploration of platonic love.”

The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in March but has just recently made its way on to premium streaming services. If you would like to judge for yourself if Language Lessons lives up to the hype, it can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play Movies.