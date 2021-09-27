This New Netflix Hit Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

The newest and glitteriest film in Equestria has taken the ratings charts by storm. Having premiered last Friday, My Little Pony: A New Generation soared to the top of Netflix’s charts, where FlixPatrol it is currently the platform’s second most popular movie. And what’s more, as of today the animated feature maintains a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the film, the earth pony Sunny Starscout, the unicorn Izzy Moonbowm, and the pegasus Zipp Storm join together to restore the Equestria’s magic and reunite the different ponies together in the new installment to the long running franchise. While the earth ponies have isolated themselves from the other groups by turning their former magical cooperation into old fairytales, Izzy seeks out their help to restore the unicorns magic. There she meets Sunny. The two of them seek out the help of the pegasi, but discover that they’ve also lost their magic and are now flightless like the other ponies. That’s when Zipp, a pegasi princess, joins them to help save Equestria.

My Little Pony: A New Generation hasn’t been able to overtake Intrusion, a Netflix original that couldn’t be more different from the animated equestrian showing. Freida Pinto plays a woman who moves to a small town with her husband (Logan Marshall-Green) after a cancer diagnosis. There, the idyll they’ve built starts to crumble and discord ensues. The psychological thriller written by Christopher Starling (Buried, Greenland) has been the the most popular film on the platform since it was released last Wednesday, per Flixpatrol.

However, Intrusion has simultaneously been panned by critics and audiences alike. It holds a paltry 31% on Rotten Tomatoes and 39 on Metacritic. It’s not often we see such a gap in viewership and appreciation, but it’s made all the more notable by the impressive reception My Little Pony: A New Generation in an even shorter time on streaming. As they say, not all that glitters is gold.