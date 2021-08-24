This New Will Smith Movie Is Dominating Hulu

Will Smith has starred in many legendary and popular movies. But right now, one of his more recent offerings is dominating Hulu, being the 5th most popular movie on the world-famous streaming service.

According to figures on Flixpatrol’s, Bad Boys For Life is currently the 5th most popular film on Hulu, beating Shrek and Hotel Transylvania. The 2020 movie was the third installment in the Bad Boys franchise, which started in 1995. Bad Boys For Life acts as a sequel to 2003’s Bad Boys II, and it sees Will Smith team up with regular collaborator Martin Lawrence.

The film sees Smith and Lawrence return to the roles of Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey and Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett. When Marcus decides to retire from the police, Mike is upset. However, when the son of cartel leader Benito Aretas attempts to assassinate Mike, both Marcus and Mike must return to their old ways to take down the cartel once and for all while settling the last of their old scores.

The film grossed $204.4 million in the United States and Canada during its theatrical run. It received positive reviews, and many described it as a return to form for the Bad Boys franchise and a good slice of old-school action movie fun. Others praised the fusion of comedy and drama, noting that the film balanced them perfectly. On top of this, many viewers praised Smith and Lawrence’s on-screen chemistry. Despite the gap between the second and third films in the franchise, neither lead seemed to miss a beat, and the film maintains the chaotic energy of the previous entries. The film was nominated for several awards and won Favorite Movie and Favorite Male Movie Star at the People’s Choice Awards.

Bad Boys For Life is a fitting end for the popular franchise and a fun action film in its own right. Pretty much the definition of the modern summer blockbuster, Bad Boys For Life is one of Will Smith’s best modern films and is a fantastic display of his stunning and magnetic charisma.