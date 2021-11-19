Love it or hate it, it’s Christmas season, and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is already taking over the airwaves. It’s not just Spotify and Apple Music that is obsessed with Carey’s single, either. One obscure family-friendly feature-length film dedicated to the Mariah Carey song is going viral on Netflix this week, certainly a surprise to many who had no idea there was even a cinematic adaptation of the holiday earworm.

Released in 2017, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You is a CGI film featuring a young Carey (voiced by Breanna Yde) who must dog sit for her uncle in order to prove that she can finally have a puppy of her own. The movie is an adaptation of the official Mariah Carey children’s picture book All I Want for Christmas Is You.

While it’s admittedly a bit of a fever dream of a movie — especially because the original song is an obvious love song about ending up with someone for the holidays — it’s still warranted more than a passing glance for Netflix’s family viewers. The show broke U.S. Netflix’s top 10 movies list on Nov. 17 at seventh, then jumped up to sixth place yesterday, FlixPatrol reports.

The movie also rests as yesterday’s fourth most popular series on U.S. Netflix Kids. Check out a trailer for the movie below to see what all the hype is about.

Holiday films are gradually creeping up streaming top 10 lists, with American HBO Max viewers binging Christmas Vacation, Elf, and The Polar Express in droves. Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You might not be the most popular holiday movie in the world, but based on its namesake alone, expect it to continue to dominate Netflix for weeks to come.