This Oscar-nominated Christmas film is a must-see

The year has flown by, and those who have been holding their breath for December to make its entrance can finally decorate the Christmas tree, blast Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and play a Christmas movie as they snuggle up to the fireplace.

One film that is a must-see this holiday season is the wholesome animated movie Klaus, which explores a unique interpretation of Santa’s origin story.

Suitable for the whole family, Klaus follows newly-graduated postman Jesper as he begins delivering letters in the miserable town of Smeerensburg. When Jesper meets toymaker Klaus, they start delivering presents and spark a chain of kindness that will thaw the hearts of the frozen town.

It’s no surprise that Klaus was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film, as the movie has beautiful hand-drawn animation and was created by Sergio Pablos, best known for the hugely successful Despicable Me.

With the quality of the script, it’s no surprise that the film drew A-list names to the cast such as Jason Schwartzman⏤who is well-known for voicing characters in movies such as Fantastic Mr. Fox and Isle of Dogs⏤as well as attracting J.K. Simmons, who has portrayed iconic characters such as J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man movies.

Those who miss out on watching this film would be doing themselves a disservice, as Klaus has been continually well-received and boasts a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Plus it’s readily available and can be streamed on Netflix.

So turn on the Christmas lights, make a cup of hot cocoa, and prepare yourself to be enchanted by this delightful holiday film.