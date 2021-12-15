This overlooked 2021 cult movie sequel is a streaming success

Another Girl is currently dominating Hulu.

According to FlixPatrol, the movie is in the streaming app’s top ten films in the United States. The sequel to 2014’s Ask Me Anything follows the life of Elle Overton (Samantha Hanratty), a college student that develops an obsession with Katie Kampenfelt, from a fictional thriller novel that she completed.

Things begin to take a turn after Overton becomes convinced that the book’s character is a human being while battling depression, which ultimately sets her up for a dangerous course. The movie also stars Peter Gadiot, Paul Rush, Guy Wilson, Jessica Richards, Peggy Goss, and Adrienne Rose White.

The original movie Ask Me Anything is about Amy Grantham (Britt Robertson), a woman who goes under the alias Katie Kampenfelt as she writes about her irresponsible sexual escapades in an anonymous blog. Throughout the movie, secrets from Grantham’s past start to emerge. Once Grantham opens up to her former boss, a convicted rapist, about some of her secrets, she later disappears. The film ends with Grantham’s mother looking for her.

This 2014 film stars Justin Long, Martin Sheen, Christian Slater, Robert Patrick, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Max Carver, Andy Buckley, Molly Hagan, Gia Mantegna, Max Hoffman, Zuleikha Robinson, Beatrice Rosen, Lorraine Toussaint, Cathryn de Prume, and Kimberley Estes.

Upon its release, Ask Me Anything took $48,710 on a $950,000 budget. Although the movie didn’t perform well commercially, it was widely popular among critics. A year following the film’s theatrical release, it was listed as one of 30 under-appreciated 21-century American movies worth your time.

Another Girl is now streaming on Hulu.