This Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Is Blowing Up On Netflix

One of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s most recent and critically panned films is rising the charts on Netflix internationally.

The Postcard Killings, a 2020 crime film starring Morgan, Famke Janssen, and Cush Jumbo, is now in the top 10 movies on Netflix. The film ranks at No. 7 worldwide on the streaming platform, trailing Netflix originals The Kissing Booth, The Kissing Booth 3, Beckett, and Vivo, as well as Assassin’s Creed and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

Despite its sudden popularity on the platform, the movie was critically panned upon release. The movie holds an abysmal Tomatometer rating of 25 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience score is marginally better at 35 percent. Morgan, who portrays New York Police Department detective Jacob Kanon, did receive praise for his individual performance, however.

In the movie, which is based on a James Patterson novel of the same name, Kanon travels to Europe after his daughter and her newlywed husband are brutally murdered on their honeymoon in London. The couple were not only killed, however, as they were drained of their blood, dismembered, and positioned in a peculiar way.

Kanon seeks justice and revenge and begins tracking down the serial killer, who continues to pull off similar murders in other cities across Europe, including Munich and Stockholm. While in Sweden, Kanon partners with an American journalist, Dessie Lombard (Jumbo), who received an ominous postcard before another couple in Stockholm is killed.

While this film is available via Netflix in many countries, it can be watched on Hulu in the United States.