This Popular NBA Star And His Brothers Are Getting Their Own Disney Plus Movie

Disney Plus has an inspiring sports movie in the works. Rise follows the real-life story of the first time a single family has ever produced three brothers who all became NBA champions. The film follows the sagas of Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Laker Kostas Antetokounmpo, according to a Disney Plus release, and will debut on the streaming service in 2022.

As Disney Plus notes:

“Audiences have never seen a story like that of the Antetokounmpos, which mixes Nigerian heritage, Greek nationality, and extraordinary athletic ability. In Rise, audiences will witness how one family’s vision, determination and faith lifted them out of obscurity to launch the career of three NBA champions—two-time MVP Giannis and his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas. Last season, Giannis and Thanasis helped bring the Bucks their first championship ring in 50 years, while Kostas played for the previous season champs, the Lakers.”

The film will star real-life brothers Uche Aganda and Ral Agada portraying Giannis and Thanasis in their cinematic debut, while Jaden Osimuwa and Elijah Shomanke will portray the other two brothers, Kostas and Alex, respectively. The film also stars Emperor‘s Dayo Okeniyi and This is Us‘s Yeride Badaki.

The film will center around Vera and Charles Antetokounmpo struggling to survive and provide for their five children after moving from Greece from Nigeria while living under the daily threat of deportation. The brothers would sneak away to play basketball with a local youth team, eventually gaining a longshot prospect at the NBA Draft in 2013.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, serving as executive producer for the film, asserted:

“I am thrilled and honored that Disney+ is bringing my family’s story to people all over the world. My hope is that it will inspire those in similar circumstances to keep the faith, stay true to their goals and not to give up on striving for a better life.”

Rise comes to Disney Plus in 2022.