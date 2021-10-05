This Rom-Com You’ve Never Heard Of Is Dominating Netflix

With Halloween underway, it is a bit ironic to think that a romantic comedy would be dominating Netflix.

But that’s what Sounds Like Love is currently doing in over 45 countries. The film, based in Spain, is the on-screen adaptation of Elísabet Benavent’s duology of novels, Songs and Memories. Sounds Like Love covers Benavent’s first two books We Were Songs, and We Will Become Memories.

The romantic comedy, which was released last month, is about a fashion assistant named Maca (María Valverde) trying to put the pieces of her life back together after suffering a breakup.

In the midst of all the chaos, Maca’s ex Leo, portrayed by Álex González, attempts to make his return. Throughout the course of the film, Maca seeks support from her two friends, Adriana and Jimena, as they learn the telltale signs of how complicated love is.

Sounds Like Love also stars Elisabet Casanovas, Susana Abaitua, Eva Ugarte, Miri Pérez-Cabrero, Roger Berruezo, Ignacio Montes, Artur Busquets, Claudia Galán, and Carlo Costanzia. Since last week, the movie has stayed on Netflix’s top ten list in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rico, and many others.

Despite the film’s success overseas on the streaming service, it has yet to crack the top 10 chart in the United States. Although the movie is becoming popular among many people, talks of a sequel or any additional information has yet to be released.

Sounds Like Love is available for streaming on Netflix everywhere.