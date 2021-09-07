This Selena Gomez Film Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Selena Gomez has really grown as an actress over the years. Starting literally on Barney & Friends, she grew into her role in Wizards of Waverly Place and kept going into adulthood where she managed a serious music career and several film appearances. One of those movies is currently blowing up on Netflix and is currently the ninth most popular film globally on the platform.

That movie is Monte Carlo.

A loose adaptation of Jules Bass’s 2001 novel Headhunters, the film features Selena Gomez as Grace Bennet, a college-bound graduate who takes a summer trip to Paris with her best friend (Katie Cassidy) and stepsister (Leighton Meester). Grace is quickly confused for her double, the British debutante Cordelia Winthrop-Scott (also played by Gomez), and takes a flight to Monte Carlo for a charity auction in her stead on a flight. There, each of the trio blends into high society and finds a beau to make for a predictably generic happy ending.

There are more stars than Gomez, though. The accompanying trio of love interests are played by Pierre Boulanger, who primarily acts in French films, Australian actor Luke Bracey, and the Late Cory Monteith. Surprisingly included in the celebrity ensemble is the film’s composer. Michael Giacchino, known for his compositions on Pixar films like The Incredibles and Up, and even Stark Trek (2009) and Rogue One, wrote the film’s soundtrack.

Despite its global staying power, Monte Carlo was not added to Netflix in the US and is unavailable on any major streaming platforms in the market. Those who want to view it may need to use a VPN or try another streaming service.