This Shang-Chi Actor Reacts To Past Comments Showing Remorse To Pedophiles

Simu Liu took to Twitter last week to respond to offensive resurfaced posts from his alleged Reddit account. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star is currently under fire for allegedly comparing pedophilia to homosexuality.

In light of the posts circulating on the web, Liu brought back his 2019 tweet that talked about mentalities evolving over time by writing, “Oh cool this is here,” on Sept. 16. The initial tweet read, “Just a reminder that I do not ever EVER advocate for anything other than positivity. Positive cultural pride, positive iterations of Asian masculinity and femininity⏤that means WE DON’T PUT EACH OTHER DOWN. Direct your frustration at the system that did this to ALL of us.”

In an additional post, Liu added in hopes that people wouldn’t condemn him for his alleged past, “DISCLAIMER: If you dig back far enough, I’m sure you’ll find a more immature version of me who gave in to anger and hate. It doesn’t make me a hypocrite; it makes me a human being. Mentalities evolve. We shift and we grow. And I want us all to grow the right way.”

Following that tweet, the actor later disclosed how Twitter was a “slanderous place” when commenting in a now-deleted message. “Twitter is a slanderous place sometimes, and it feels good to shut down trolls and bad faith actors who want to drag your name through the mud.”

Oh cool this is here — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 17, 2021

The controversial Reddit post that was allegedly assigned to Liu was uploaded back in 2015. In it, the author, whose Reddit username was “nippedinthebud,” claimed that they were a Canadian actor that had to play a pedophile in a project. The person then opened up about how the experience changed their mindset on pedophilia and “has made me much more sympathetic to anyone who is born with those urges.”

The author continued by stating that “cures” for pedophilia would be just as unsuccessful as “conversion therapy” for gay people. Another post read how the author proposed that pedophilia was on the same “spectrum” as homosexuality.

The Reddit account for “nippedinthebud” is no longer active. Aside from rehashing his previous tweets, Liu has made no other comments regarding the subject.