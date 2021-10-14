This Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Poster Is Delightfully Retro

A new fan-made Spider-Man: No Way Home poster is a throwback appreciation to old Spidey comics. It features Dr. Strange magically breaking through a portal with the words No Way Home all over the cover. In the top left corner of the poster, there’s a stamp just like the old-timey Spider-Man comics.

The image comes courtesy of BossLogic on Instagram. The rest of BossLogic’s posts also feature other prominent pop culture characters, including a moving digital piece of artwork showing Spider-Man fighting off Venom. Check out the poster below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a hot topic lately, especially with the news that a new trailer for the movie is imminent.

The movie’s going to feature all three Spider-Men — Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland. The plot involves Spider-Man going to Dr. Strange to help him reverse the past after J Jonah Jameson reveals his secret identity. Dr. Strange botches the magic and unleashes the multiverse, opening up the possibility of all kinds of cameos.

Holland himself said the movie was going to be bonkers and that the trailer for the movie was only the tip of the iceberg.

“It’s the most ambitious superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it.”

No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th, 2021.