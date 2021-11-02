This Tyler Perry Film Is Rising Up The Netflix Charts

Tyler Perry‘s 2019 comedy A Madea Family Funeral is finding new life on Netflix.

According to FlixPatrol, the film is the streaming app’s top ten films in various countries, including the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Trinidad, and Tobago. It also rose 23 points today worldwide on the popularity charts.

A Madea Family Funeral follows Mabel “Madea” Simmons (Tyler Perry), Joe Simmons (Perry), Betty Ann “Aunt Bam” Murphy (Cassi Davis) as they embark on what was intended to be a joyous reunion among the family at an anniversary party in Georgia. Things took a turn when the celebration was met with unfortunate events, including an affair and a death. The gang then attends an unexpected funeral that also becomes chaotic.

The film also stars Patrice Lovely, Ciera Payton, KJ Smith, David Otunga, Quin Walters, Rome Flynn, Aeriél Miranda, and Mike Tyson. Upon the film’s release in 2019, many critics panned the movie for a “lackluster” conclusion for a widely popular franchise. In addition to the reviews, A Madea Family Funeral also received 11% on the Tomatometer, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite the flack, the comedy did fairly well in theater generating $75.8 million over the $20 million it took to make the project. Although A Madea Family Funeral was originally planned to be the franchise’s conclusion, a sequel entitled A Madea Homecoming is scheduled to be released in 2022.

A Madea Family Funeral is now streaming on Netflix.