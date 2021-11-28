This uncut Margot Robbie film is streaming on HBO Max again

Margot Robbie‘s Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)theatrical version is currently streaming on HBO Max.

The R-rated film, which first premiered on the app in August 2020, was mistakenly replaced with a TV-14 edited version last week. Following the mishap, an HBO Max representative informed the public that the revised cable television version upload on the platform was a mistake. The uncut film was later re-added on the streaming app once again.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) follows Harley Quinn (Robbie) after her breakup with the Joker puts a target on her back. While on the run, Quinn encounters the wrath of every thug in Gotham City, including Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), his partner, Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina). Quinn’s luck begins to change after she ends up meeting three deadly women including, Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya.

The film also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, and Ali Wong. Since Birds of Prey‘s release it has generated $201 million worldwide compared to its reported $100 million budget. In addition to the movie’s slight commercial success, it also received a positive review from the public.

The factors surrounding Birds of Prey’s underwhelming box office revenue could have stemmed from the global pandemic shut down and the movie’s rating. Birds of Prey is the second DC film to receive an R-rating. The first was 2019’s Joker with Joaquin Phoenix.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) uncut version is now streaming on HBO Max.