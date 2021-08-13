This Underrated Kristen Stewart Movie Is Gaining Popularity On Hulu

Sometimes a film just never gets its due during its initial release. That’s exactly the case for this Kristen Stewart movie which has been sitting at an unimpressive 47% on Rotten Tomatoes since it was released back in 2020. Despite this, the horror film has recently jumped up to be the 8th most streamed movie on Hulu showing that it might be better than moviegoers previously thought.

Underwater was Kristen Stewart’s first real jump into the horror genre although she’s since commented that she had an extremely difficult time during filming. “It’s ridiculous that I even did this movie,” she said in an interview with iNews UK. “I don’t even like swimming, let alone diving. We don’t f**king belong there! I felt very claustrophobic and stifled the whole time.”

The movie features Kirsten as mechanical engineer Noah Price. Her alongside her crew are suddenly stranded underwater as an earthquake in the Mariana Trench damages their undersea drilling vessel, the Kepler 822. Their need to escape to safer ground and the potential threat of underwater monsters coming after them is what sets the tone for this claustrophobic underwater horror film.

It’s easy to get the fear Kirsten herself felt when filming the scenes when watching the movie too. “It wasn’t fun and I was scared all the time. Whenever we went underwater, I was crying. I’m the kind of person who, if you hug me too hard, I’m like, ‘argh’. I hate being held down.”

Underwater is currently available to stream on Hulu.