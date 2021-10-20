This Unnerving Found Footage Film Is Shudder’s Biggest Horror Movie Premiere Ever

While audiences are torn on the real scare factor of some found-footage movies, others just get it right. Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity are two that fans have always considered well done, and another horror anthology, titled V/H/S, seems to hit the mark every single time.

If you’re unfamiliar with the films, the anthology series is created by Brad Miska and Bloody Disgusting. The movies are best described as horror anthologies split between found VHS tapes, with each clip wrapped up in a larger narrative framing the entire movie.

As it turns out, V/H/S’ latest release may be its biggest yet. Shudder released a statement revealing this month’s installments, V/H/S/94, is the horror streaming platform’s most popular premiere in its history. The announcement also touches on the film’s Rotten Tomato rating score, which is just a few percentages away from a perfect rating.

“V/H/S/94 is the biggest movie premiere in Shudder history, with more members watching its debut in its opening weekend than any prior movie premiere on the service. Shudder’s commissioned original reboot of the acclaimed found footage franchise is just as big a hit with critics as Shudder members: currently 96 percent Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best reviewed horror releases of the year.”

Shudder’s general manager Craig Engler shared high praise for V/H/S, noting that when Josh Goldblum and Brad Miska explained what direction they wanted to take V/H/S/94, Shudder knew it was needed on the service. Evidently, the platform made the right call. Per Comicbook.com:

“V/H/S had been one of the most fun and influential horror franchises of the 2010s, providing a showcase for a new generation of filmmakers like David Bruckner (The Night House), Radio Silence (Ready or Not), and Ti West (The House of the Devil). When producers Josh Goldblum and Brad Miska told us what they had in mind for V/H/S/94, we knew we had to commission it as a Shudder Original production, and their amazing lineup of directors delivered something truly special. Our members have embraced the film with record-setting viewership numbers, and critics are calling is one of the best horror movies of the year.”

Horror Lego Scenes By Brick Built Studios 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Record-setting viewership is undoubtedly a good sign that V/H/S knows how to capture horror and truly scare fans.

Have you watched V/H/S/94 yet? After reading the film’s praises, do you plan to? You can catch the latest installment in the V/H/S series on Shudder now.