This X-Men Member Will Reportedly Cameo In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

MCU fans are hyped for all the cross-dimensional crossovers to come in Spider-Man: No Way Home, thanks to the recent trailer, but let’s not forget that just a few months after that movie arrives, we’ll be treated to an even bigger dive into the Marvel multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness won’t just be limited to the Spider-Verse either, so the possibilities are truly endless with that one.

This could mean that many of the most iconic Marvel movie characters yet to appear in the MCU could finally make their franchise debuts in the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel. Case in point, evidence is building that one of the X-Men could be appearing in the film. MovieScope is reporting that none other than Professor X will play a “small but significant” role in Doctor Strange 2.

Obviously, the big question fans will want to know is whether either James McAvoy or Patrick Stewart could reprise the part or if a new actor will be hired. The outlet isn’t able to say at this point but they do make clear that the character hails from the multiverse and wouldn’t be the MCU incarnation of Charles Xavier. So this certainly implies one of the Fox stars could return.

This is information we’ve also heard from our own reliable sources this week – the same ones who previously told us Rachel McAdams would be in DS2 at a time when her involvement was in doubt – so we can corroborate that it’s looking like Xavier will factor into the film. Other reports have pointed to the Illuminati forming as well, with the group made up of Strange, Xavier, Namor the Sub-Mariner and Mr. Fantastic. Not only that, but both of these have seemingly been reaffirmed by trade reporter Kris Tapley:

With Spider-Man: No Way Home dropping in December and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness following in March, we could be about to have two mind-blowing, Endgame-level events back-to-back. What a time to be a Marvel fan.