Thor Is Now A Member of 4 Super Teams In The MCU

Thor now holds the record for being the MCU hero with the most super-team memberships. The God of Thunder is most famously known as a founding member of the Avengers, but he’s also found himself part of three other named world-saving groups over the years. And the season finale of Marvel’s What If…? just added another to his collection, meaning the count is now at four.

First, there were the Avengers. And then in Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian formed his own ad-hoc team to take down his homicidal sister Hela. Consisting of Valkyrie, Hulk and Loki, Thor gave the group the derivative name of the Revengers when pitching the team to Valkyrie. A little later, Thor joined with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War. He reunited with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame, rechristening them the “Asgardians of the Galaxy.”

And, in What If…?, a Thor variant was inducted into the Guardians of the Multiverse. Party Thor, as he’s known, a variant who grew up without Loki as his adoptive brother, was recruited by the Watcher to help stop Infinity Ultron from conquering all reality. Thor joined forces with fellow variants, Captain Carter, Doctor Strange Supreme, Star-Lord T’Challa, Killmonger, Gamora and Black Widow.

Obviously, Party Thor is not the same version from the movies, but if we’re counting all variants of Hemsworth’s hero as the same being, then Thor beats any other MCU character in terms of having the most alliances under his belt. That’s a testament to how much of a team player he is. While Odin’s son has had his fair share of issues assuming leadership, in terms of his ascension to the throne, Thor always plays well with others, hence why he’s been part of so many alliances.

We’ll next see the former king in action when Thor: Love and Thunder blasts into theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, the first season of What If…? is available on Disney Plus now.