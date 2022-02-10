‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ could feature a surprising ‘Black Panther’ crossover

As long as the Phase Four calendar doesn’t get hit with any more unexpected delays, we’ll be seeing a trio of massively-anticipated sequels from the Marvel Cinematic Universe within the space of six months, and all three of them come bearing huge expectations.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is first out of the gate in May, where it’ll be followed by Thor: Love and Thunder in July, before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lands in November. On the surface, we’re not expecting much direct connective tissue, but a new report offers that Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo outing will feature a character familiar to fans of the Wakandan mythos.

As per The Cosmic Circus, updated listings on both IMDb and Showcast have revealed actress Akosia Sabet to be playing Bastet in Love and Thunder, also referred to as Bast. In the comic books, she’s the Panther Goddess who led a warrior shaman to the heart-shaped herb, which in turn made him the very first Black Panther to unite the five tribes of Wakanda.

Christian Bale’s villain Gorr the God Butcher is looking to live up to his name by exterminating some deities in Love and Thunder, so it might be the case that Bastet isn’t long for the MCU, especially when many people are already expecting Russell Crowe’s Zeus to be just one of many such figures bite the dust.