‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ critics still upset over a wasted one-scene wonder

Thor: Love and Thunder appears to be the uncontested low point of Marvel’s 2022 content slate, and it’s hard to imagine a world where Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ends up in that running.

But this complaint about Taika Waititi’s second MCU outing is a touch more unique than others, in that rather than complaining about something that did happen in the movie, it’s about something that didn’t happen; namely the abysmal amount of screen time afforded to Jaimie Alexander‘s Lady Sif, who is perhaps neck-and-neck with Christian Bale’s Gorr and Russell Crowe’s Zeus as the film’s most under-utilized character. And like bees to honey, the Lady Sif stans of r/marvelstudios have rallied to bolster this complaint as loudly as possible.

One user suggested that Sif would have slotted in perfectly with the film’s theme of love, as the mythological deity her character is based on boasts a lengthy connection to the concept of marriage.

But another user pointed out that Alexander was in the midst of recovering from some rather heinous injuries during the time of filming, which explains just about everything regarding her under-utilization.

And judging by this alleged list of injuries, perhaps she was actually given far too much screen time.

And in place of the complaint of Sif’s lack of action, one user pointed out where our critical energy should be going.

Here’s hoping we don’t see Lady Sif pop up in any more projects for a while, in hopes that Alexander can make a proper recovery from what looks to be an atrocious misstep from Blindspot‘s stunt director.

Thor: Love and Thunder is available to stream on Disney Plus.