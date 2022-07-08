‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fans bow down to King Valkyrie

The following article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters and audiences are thrilled by the Guns n’ Roses-soundtracked adventures of Thor, Jane Foster, and Korg. But there’s another impeccably dressed hero along for the ride: Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie. She’s one of the best things about the movie, finding a BFF in Jane Foster, and proving ready to leap into action at the slightest opportunity.

Fans on social media are rightly bowing down to King Valkyrie with some extraordinarily horny posts. After having seen the movie we can only concur: even in a film full of wall-to-wall beauty, Valkyrie has us banging our shoes on the table.

Some wish they were the Maiden of Zeus she flirts with:

Others are just swooning over her style:

Anygays, good night people. I’m gonna dream about King Valkyrie now pic.twitter.com/9I10G05yab — Isa🦋 (@greenhairthingy) July 6, 2022

Passions cannot be contained:

me every time valkyrie came on screen: pic.twitter.com/Cza6Mi7qTB — king valkyrie archive (@valkyriethinker) July 7, 2022

KING VALKYRIE IF U WANT A GF OR A QUEEN I'M HERE PICK ME CHOOSE ME LOVE ME I'M FREE ANYTIME U WANT YOUR HIGHNESSpic.twitter.com/cwoRxAcvcr — yna (@yna_loves) July 8, 2022

Should she be the next candidate for a Disney Plus show?

MARVEL GIVE THE KING HER OWN SHOW PLEASE AND THANKS #Valkyrie pic.twitter.com/fRrycgXpf7 — din ᗢ saw tlat (@tonkinsmaximoff) July 8, 2022

It’s safe to say Tessa Thompson is picking up a bunch more fans with Love and Thunder, but right now we have no idea where we’ll see her next. Thor 5 is years away in Phase 5 and there are no prominent upcoming movies or Disney Plus shows she’d appear in.

Though a show showing her continuing to defend Asgard would be fun, a fun route might be a prequel showing her leading the Valkyries at the height of their powers. In addition, that’d finally let us see Valkyrie in a relationship with another woman rather than simply referencing it in dialogue.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.