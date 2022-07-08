‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ post-credits scene has everyone cracking the same joke

Big fat juicy spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder ahoy, just to make that clearer than crystal.

If you stuck around until the lights came up during your screening of Thor: Love and Thunder, and you also happen to be a Ted Lasso fan, then you’ve probably got a good idea of where this is going.

We’d been hearing rumors, hearsay, whisperings, and scuttlebutt for a long time touting Marvel Comics’ Hercules for his debut in Kevin Feige’s cinematic universe, and the long-running slab of speculation was finally paid off once the Odinson’s fourth solo adventure had drawn to a close.

Russell Crowe’s scenery-chewing Zeus is shown to be a live and well, before the ruler of Mount Olympus and noted orgy enthusiast tasks his son to track down and take out Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. That’s when we see none other than Brett Goldstein in all of his muscular glory as Hercules, which instantly led everyone on social media to crack the exact same joke.

ROY KENT????? He’s here he’s there he’s REALLY everywhere #ThorLoveAndThunder — Jaya Tewari (@jtewari1) July 8, 2022

All I will say about the new thor film is:



He's here, he's there, he's every fucking where Roy Kent Roy Kent — Dom (@dia797) July 7, 2022

Speaking of Zeus, in the post-credit-scene, he sends his son, Roy Kent (he’s really here, there and everywhere), to get revenge on Thor. #ThorLoveAndThunder #MarvelStudios #TedLasso — Jebidiah Spoilsport (@Spoilsport69) July 8, 2022

To be fair, there isn’t really a better way to react, but it’s still taken Ted Lasso supporters by surprise to see real human man and definitely not CGI creation) Roy Kent become part of a monolithic superhero franchise. Looking at the upcoming slate of projects, though, it’s hard to put our finger on when we can expect to see Goldstein show up next.

Thor 5 seems likely if a long way away, and there’s not really much happening in the cosmic side of the MCU outside of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels, so big Herc may have to wait his turn.