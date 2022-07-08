‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ post-credits scenes send fans into meltdown
Succulent spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder make up the entire basis of this tale, so don’t say you haven’t been warned.
If you’re one of the many Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters to have seen Thor: Love and Thunder by now, then you’ll be well aware that the post-credits scenes could potentially have wide-ranging implications for the franchise as a whole.
The first reveals that Russell Crowe’s Zeus was not killed by having his own lightning bolt thrown through his chest (classic Marvel fake-out death), with the ruler of Mount Olympus tasking son Hercules to track down and seek revenge on Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder.
While the spoilers were leaked a while back, those who went into Love and Thunder cold positively lost their sh*t at seeing Ted Lasso star (and genuine human man) Brett Goldtein as the MCU’s latest buff deity.
The second stinger wasn’t quite so eventful, but it did at least give Idris Elba’s Heimdall a brief moment of screentime, even if he was wearing one of the worst wigs we’ve ever seen in a production that came armed with a $200 million budget.
Jane Foster and Heimdall may be dead and in Valhalla, but does that mean we’ve seen the last of them? Perhaps not, depending on what happens in the theoretical Thor 5. As for Hercules? Fans will just have to wait and see if Marvel has big plans in store of Goldstein’s demigod, or if he’s going to be the latest new addition teased to generate hype, before instantly being sidelined for an extended period of time with no immediate plans afoot.