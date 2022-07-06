‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Rotten Tomatoes score ignites furious debate

Even though a lot of people will agree that it doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things what the critics think, the early Rotten Tomatoes score for Thor: Love and Thunder has opened up a massive can of online worms already.

At the time of writing, Chris Hemsworth’s landmark fourth solo outing holds a 71 percent rating with almost 150 reviews in the bag, which makes it one of the lowest-rated installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, ahead of only Eternals, Thor: The Dark World, and The Incredible Hulk.

Of course, there’s no other outcome besides Taika Waititi’s return to New Asgard decimating the box office in its opening weekend and making a ton of money, but fans across multiple social media platforms have been sent spiraling as a result. Is it the death of the MCU? Are the critics wrong? Is there any justifiable reason to care? All of these questions, and more, are not being answered.

every tweet about rotten tomatoes scores going viral like police didn’t find human remains and evidence of cannibalism in the founder’s LA home that they sold in 2013 😭 https://t.co/WtTALpGsnp — lili (@hiyacuntz) July 5, 2022

Rotten Tomatoes is such a broken website at this point, where a critic from an outlet named something like “Best Movie Newz For Nerdz” writes a 3/5 review of a new comic book movie that reads like “well this movie isn’t very good, but it sure exists” and gets the FRESH icon https://t.co/WbHqDOY3UD — brett “bad boy” thousand (@BrettThousand) July 5, 2022

MCU fans when the Rotten Tomatoes score is lower than 90%: pic.twitter.com/17Io0g4Kql — CAPTAIN_117 (@captain_117) July 5, 2022

"the rotten tomatoes score for love and thunder is bad" my fellow thor stan, listen. look at me. my favorite thor movie is literally the dark world. i do not care. — lady sif's pr manager (@astralthor) July 5, 2022

the suddenly-caring-about-rotten-tomatoes era is back. — ︎ ً (@HailEternal) July 5, 2022

74% is exactly what every single MCU movie should’ve received on Rotten Tomatoes https://t.co/SuJskdNGWm — Adam ElIis 𓁹𓂏𓁹 (@adamtotscomix) July 6, 2022

It’s curious to witness the backlash to Phase Four firsthand, especially when the Infinity Saga was largely greeted with nothing but widespread praise and enthusiasm, at least for the most part. Has Kevin Feige finally bitten off more than he can chew by accelerating the franchise’s output in the Disney Plus era? Maybe, maybe not.

One thing is for sure, though, there’s barely a single Phase Four project that’s managed to escape the wrath of any notable backlash so far, bar arguably the prominent exception of Spider-Man: No Way Home.