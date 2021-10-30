Thor: Love And Thunder Set Videos And Photos Reveal Reshoots

When Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness was pushed back five months as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Phase Four reshuffle, rumors abounded from one source in particular that the story was in desperate need of a drastic overhaul, which was why the movie was delayed.

If that was the case, then it doesn’t really explain why we haven’t heard the same thing about Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which started shooting just weeks after Multiverse of Madness, hits theaters two months after Sam Raimi’s reality-bending blockbuster and yet remains in front of cameras, but that’s another story for another time.

Principal photography on Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo outing initially wrapped in June, but as you can see from the set videos and photos below, the cast and crew are back together getting some final pickups in the can.

Thor: Love and Thunder filming in a loft style apartment today! Chris Hemsworth is on the set



(Video from @dustmar23) pic.twitter.com/LR2guGgzrd — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) October 29, 2021

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Thor: Love And Thunder Wrapping With Jacked BTS Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s nothing spoilery or revelatory about the latest glimpse behind the curtain at Thor: Love and Thunder, so it’s not as though millions of dollars are being spent on reassembling the A-list ensemble to punch up the action sequences. Based on the quality of Ragnarok and the promise that things are about to get bigger and better, Waititi’s latest could comfortably establish itself as top-tier MCU when July 2022 rolls around.