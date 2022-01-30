‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star nervous about giving away spoilers

Tessa Thompson is talking Thor: Love and Thunder but don’t expect to get any spoilers from the star. In a recent chat with ET Canada, Thomspon talked about everything from Passing to her upcoming Marvel project and she’s not going to give anything about the film away.

Thompson said she was nervous to talk about anything MCU-related and she’s made a promise to herself that she won’t be someone who spoils anything for the fan base who loves the films so much. Thompson also said that she believes everything fans need to know about the film has already been shared.

“I’m so nervous now to talk about anything related to those movies because the fandom is so real and I have said I will not be a house for spoilers. So I can’t say much, I think everything that we need to know has already been said, which is that she is the king of New Asgard, so she’s navigating her diplomatic duties, she’s reunited with her friend Thor and we’ve got the gang back together.”

Getting the gang back together is a sentiment fans can get behind, and we’re excited to see what’s next for our favorite heroes. We love the direction the Thor films have taken, and we’re looking forward to the banter between Valkyrie and Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for a July 8 release.