‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ stars tease hilarious breakup flashbacks

Thor and Jane Foster have had a rocky relationship, to say the least. The couple were an item at the conclusion of Thor: The Dark World, but had split by the time Thor: Ragnarok came around, with little to no explanation.

Fortunately, fans are finally going to get the closure they needed with Thor: Love and Thunder as stars from the film promise hilarious flashback scenes detailing the couple’s relationship and eventual breakup.

In the Spring 2022 issue of Disney’s D23 magazine as reported by the Direct, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman teased these upcoming flashbacks.

“There actually wasn’t a whole lot of evidence to definitively say, ‘This is how they broke up. This is what happened.’ It was left open for interpretation, which was great because it allowed us to go on this fun journey; ‘What did their relationship look like when they were together? What did it look like when they were breaking up? Why did they break up?’ It’s some of the funniest stuff in the film.”

Portman continued explaining that it was a fun process to be able to show this space in time that was previously unknown and reveal how things went down.

“It was really fun to get to imagine the parts of their relationship we hadn’t seen…and the hard parts of a scientist dating an otherworldly Super Hero.”

Along with their past, we’ll be getting a ton of current Thor and Jane scenes in the upcoming sequel as these two characters both take the spotlight as heroes.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 8.