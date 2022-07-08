Audiences are now watching Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters and pretty much echoing what the critics have been saying over the past few days, that while Taika Waititi’s sequel does manage to get some hilarious jokes in and create visceral action sequences, the movie as a whole fails to recapture the magic of Ragnarok, or the MCU before the middling Phase Four, for that matter.

In fact, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that Chris Hemsworth’s latest outing as the God of Thunder flies in the same lane as all the other average Phase Four Marvel movies like Black Widow, The Eternals, and Multiverse of Madness. That said, some fans are also bringing attention to some of the movie’s redeeming qualities, the greatest of which is Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

It looks like Taika Waititi wasn’t lying when he said Gorr would go down as one of the greatest MCU villains of all time because the actor has already managed to stir quite a commotion online, with some even going so far as saying that he’s basically the only thing that saves the movie from falling flat on its face.

Whatever your thoughts on the current state of Marvel Studios, there’s no denying that Bale is an acting god.

Christian Bale never disappoints with his acting skills, he just nailed it as #Gorr . After watching him as God of Butcher no one can deny that he’s God of Acting 🙌 pic.twitter.com/D3RvWriCje — Jigu (@iamjigyanshu) July 8, 2022

Love and Thunder had an ace up its sleeve, but the producers weren’t clever enough to fulfill its utter potential.

Christian Bale deserved a much better screen time, much better role, much better script and overall a much better MCU debut!! His portrayal of Gorr will stay with me but probably not the movie. #Gorr #ThorLoveAndThunder #ChristianBale 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/En5YaphWJ3 — Faraz sayyed (@farazsayyed16) July 7, 2022

Is Bale essentially carrying the whole movie?

christian bale’s carry job in thor: love and thunder pic.twitter.com/uwmn012sEe — dominique☼ (@saokodomi) July 8, 2022

I guess you’re going to have to judge the movie for yourself if you haven’t had the chance to watch it. But overall, you’d be well served, and perhaps better entertained, if you go in with much lower expectations.