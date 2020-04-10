Thor: Love and Thunder is quickly becoming one of the most-talked-about MCU projects in the pipeline, and for good reason, too.

Not only will it see Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster become the Mighty Thor, but after the smashing success of Ragnarok, fans are beyond excited to see how writer-director Taika Waititi continues the God of Thunder’s story and where he takes the hero next. Especially since according to Waititi himself, Love and Thunder is set to be much bigger in scope than what came before. Color us intrigued.

And while it’ll surely be a while yet before we get to lay eyes on any official footage, stills or even set photos, Taika has now given us something to whet our appetite with. Earlier tonight, the beloved filmmaker shared the first few pieces of concept art from the highly anticipated sequel, showing off New Asgard, a female Miek (yes, you read that right) and more.

See for yourself in the gallery down below:

First Thor: Love And Thunder Concept Art Reveals New Asgard And Female Miek

Sure, it might not be the most exciting glimpse at the movie, but it is something and with Love and Thunder still so far out, it’s all we can really expect to see at this stage. Besides, with the current drought of MCU content we’re facing, we’ll take it. And with any luck, Waititi will have more to share in the coming weeks. Fingers crossed.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and, of course, Christian Bale, Thor: Love and Thunder will be with us a bit later than expected now after suffering a delay. Granted nothing else gets shifted around due to the current pandemic though, it’ll hit theaters on February 18th, 2022. And frankly, we can hardly wait.