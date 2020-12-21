Watch: Thor: Love And Thunder Fan Trailer Teases Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder hasn’t even started filming yet, but that won’t deter people from utilizing their creative talents to envision how the finished movie might look. As such, a new fan trailer has now imagined the storytelling tone that the pic may take.

The main selling point of the Odinson’s fourth solo outing is the return of Natalie Portman and the reintroduction of Jane Foster, along with the story somehow seeing her appropriate the Thunder God’s powers and rise as the Mighty Thor. Exactly how or why is yet to be alluded to in any official statement, but in the trailer’s judicious use of footage from The Dark World and Avengers: Endgame, it suggests that it has something to do with her bonding with the Aether in the former, perhaps some residue of its reality-warping power still remaining within her.

Thor and The Dark World largely utilized Jane as a plot device rather than a full character in her own right, and as such don’t feature an abundance of moments where she looks the part of the indomitable badass that the new installment will feature her as. To fill in the gaps, then, several of the trailer’s shots are taken from lackluster and misogynistic fantasy comedy Your Highness, in which her vengeance-driven warrior Isabel was the most competent and interesting character. There’s also some footage from trippy sci-fi horror Annihilation, in which Portman starred with Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson, suggesting a bit of screen time between the two heroes who’ve yet to meet in the movies.

Like Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder will have Taika Waititi at the helm, so we can likely expect a similar mix of pathos and deadpan humor, and the addition of Portman as the Mighty Thor will doubtless take the series in a new and interesting direction.