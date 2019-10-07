Thor: Love And Thunder May Introduce The MCU’s First Trans Hero

The future of the MCU is diversification and representation, according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. And Thor: Love and Thunder looks to be an important part of this new mission statement. Not only will Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster become Thor herself and Valkyrie will be looking for a queen, but the signs are pointing to the movie featuring the MCU’s first trans hero, as well.

Back in July, The GWW shared news that Marvel was looking for a transgender actress for one of their upcoming pics, speculating that it was most likely for Love and Thunder. Well, We Got This Covered has now received some information that corroborates this and provides extra details about the role in question. You see, our sources – the same ones who told us the studio was doing a Ms. Marvel show – have confirmed to us that the pitch for the fourth Thor film included Sera, a rare transwoman superhero from the Marvel comics universe.

We’ve been warned that, as this was just the original pitch for the project, things could evolve beyond it and Sera could be removed from the storyline, or perhaps held back for another movie. However, she was definitely included in the pitch at the beginning of the film’s development, according to what we’re hearing, so that does bode well for her chances of being in Thor 4.

In Marvel mythology, Sera was one of the Anchrorites, a group of male, winged angels, though she identified as female. The Anchrorites were trapped in a temple in Heaven, until Angela – Thor’s estranged sister – rescued her. The pair went on to become lovers, though we wouldn’t expect Angela to appear alongside her in the MCU, as Hela’s already taken her place as Thor’s other sibling.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due to start shooting in Australia in August, before blasting into theaters on November 5th, 2021. And as for Sera, we’ll be sure to let you know if we hear more about her potential involvement in the film.