Thor: Love And Thunder Reportedly Bringing Back Another Original Avenger

With Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans now gone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – for the time being, at least – Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder is set to be the first Marvel Studios superhero to headline four standalone films thanks to Thor: Love and Thunder. And what a turnaround of events that is.

After all, no one would’ve thought we’d now be gearing up for a fourth movie featuring the character back when his mediocre first solo effort dropped in 2011. But since then, he’s undergone a massive transformation. Beginning as a stoic and somewhat somber prince, Ragnarok reinvented him and turned the hero into a heavily-comedic presence. Following that, we saw Thor packing on the pounds and drinking away his sorrows in Avengers: Endgame, before giving up the throne and joining up with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Where we’ll find him in Love and Thunder then, that we don’t yet know. But like in Ragnarok, it seems he won’t be completely alone on his adventure and will be joined by one of his original teammates.

Jane Foster Becomes Thor On Awesome Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us the Guardians will cameo in Love and Thunder, which is now confirmed – the current draft of the script for Thor’s next big screen outing includes a role for the Hulk. Yes, after bringing audiences so much laughter, excitement and pure joy in the God of Thunder’s last film, plans are in place for the duo to return once more.

How exactly Mark Ruffalo’s fan favorite will fit into the pic remains unclear, but we understand he won’t have as large a role as he did in the last movie. Still, seeing Hulk and Thor back together again should be a ton of fun and we can’t wait to see what Taika Waititi has cooked up for us.