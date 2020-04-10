Thor: Love And Thunder Director Says We Won’t See The Return Of Fat Thor

One of the unexpected highlights of Avengers: Endgame saw Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder turned into the God of Gamer Dudes. Affectionately christened Fat Thor, this brief but memorable version of the character evidently struck a chord with someone? I don’t know. Maybe.

In any case, someone felt obliged to ask Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi whether Fat Thor would be returning in Love and Thunder, to which Waititi gave the following response on Instagram Live:

“We haven’t figured that out, but I feel like that’s done.”

There you have it. Too bad for anyone who wanted to see Chris Hemsworth schlubbing it up in a fat suit again. That chapter of the Thor saga is over.

I mentioned the scene being an unexpected highlight of Endgame, but truth be told, it was one of the only highlights in a 3 hour movie that I largely wished I wasn’t watching. Still, this gag almost made it worth the while – a moment that recaptured some of the joy of Thor: Ragnarok.

Indeed, with the director actually present in the scene as Korg as well, one couldn’t help but wonder whether it had been written by him. Despite how funny it was though, I’m glad they aren’t intending on bringing Thor’s video game addicted incarnation back for another run. The gag was good, but that’s all it was, a gag, not something deeper to be mined in future movies. Besides, I’ve no doubt they’re prioritizing new material for Thor 4, which has every chance of being a successful Marvel sequel.

Drop a comment if you have any thoughts on the news that we won’t be seeing anymore Fat Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. Perhaps you wanted him back. Or perhaps like me, you’re content with the content we’ve got. Let us know.