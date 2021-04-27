Thor: Love And Thunder Rumored To Kill Off 7 Characters

Thor: Love and Thunder should be renamed Thor: Death and Thunder if we’re to believe a new rumor about the upcoming movie. With writer/director Taika Waititi at the helm, we’re prepared for the fourth solo outing for Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder to be a kind of superhero romcom, as Thor reconnects with former girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), but it might also feature a lot of death and destruction if this intel is to be believed.

We should probably take it with a large pinch of salt, as it does come from 4Chan, but let’s hear it out anyway. The rumor claims that Gorr the God Butcher, Christian Bale’s vicious main villain, is going to thin out the film’s supporting cast and kill a bunch of Thor’s closest allies, plus change. Apparently, Gorr is set to get rid of Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) and Ragnarok‘s acting troupe made up of Sam Neill, Liam Hemsworth and Matt Damon. Not to mention Melissa McCarthy, who’ll be cameoing in LaT.

What’s more, it’s said that Gorr will also take out a couple of scene-stealing favorites from Ragnarok. Namely, Jeff Goldblum’s the Grandmaster and even Waititi’s own loveable Kronan Korg. This same leak goes on to detail a sequence in which Thor will battle Gorr in order to protect both Nebula and Mantis of the Guardians. Apparently, Drax will get the pair to safety, but the butcher is able to best Hemsworth’s hero, who’s forced to retreat.

There might not be anything to this rumor, but if you think about it, Waititi made clear in Ragnarok that he wasn’t afraid to throw in a few deaths to shake things up, killing off both the Warriors Three and Odin. So, it adds up that he would repeat this trick in Love and Thunder. That said, would he really write himself out of the MCU by murdering Korg? Marvel fans would definitely be up in arms if the beloved rock monster dies.

In any case, we should learn more soon, as Thor: Love and Thunder appears to be wrapping up filming now ahead of its release in theaters in May 2022.