The Thor franchise underwent a remarkable transformation once Taika Waititi was handed the keys to the Asgardian kingdom for third installment Ragnarok. The God of Thunder’s first two solo outings were functional and workmanlike at best, and there likely weren’t many people who would have named Thor as their favorite Avenger.

That all changed in Ragnarok though, with director Waititi making the most of both his irreverent sense of humor and star Chris Hemsworth’s charisma and comic timing to deliver a laugh-out-loud intergalactic buddy movie that stands comfortably as one of the finest installments in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Luckily for fans, recent Academy Award winner Waititi agreed to return, making Thor the first standalone franchise in the MCU to get a fourth entry, and he’s promised that the upcoming Love and Thunder will double down on the insanity.

Christian Bale is already signed up to play the villain alongside returnees Tessa Thompson and Natalie Porman, and now a new rumor hints that not only is the title character set to reform the Revengers to take on Bale’s as-yet-unconfirmed antagonist, but fan favorite Beta Ray Bill is also said to make his long-awaited MCU debut as part of the lineup.

While the speculation comes from 4Chan, who don’t have the greatest track record, they have proven right about some big scoops in the past, especially when it comes to brands owned by Disney. Per the latest rumor, the new Revengers team features Thor, Jane Foster, Valkyrie, scene-stealers Korg and Meik, Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Racoon and Groot, Kid Loki and ol’ horse-faced Bill himself.

If it turns out to be true, then that’s certainly an eclectic bunch of names to unite and save the universe. Fans may have been hoping that Bale ended up playing Beta Ray Bill, but at this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the cult favorite is going to show up at some point during Thor: Love and Thunder regardless.