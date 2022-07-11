Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder is now out, proves Thor: Ragnarok was the exception to the rule that movies featuring the character are not astonishing, and director Taika Waititi says a tattoo element of the new release was originally meant to be in the last film.

“It was a comedy bit that was supposed to be in ‘Ragnarok‘. When Loki faked his death and he’s reunited with Thor and Thor can’t believe he’s alive, he was to say, ‘I mourned you, look I even got this stupid tattoo,’ and Thor lifts his sleeve and it’s a tattoo that says ‘RIP Loki.’ For some reason it didn’t make it into the film, but I was determined to get it into this one so I doubled down and put it on his back. And then [Marvel Studios head] Kevin [Feige] was like, ‘Can we make it five times bigger?’ [Laughs.] So that’s why it covered his entire back.”

Waititi makes the above comments during an interview with Insider published today. The hot director spoke to the outlet over the phone while taking a break from writing his Star Wars project, reveals at one point the Guardians of the Galaxy were going to come in at the end, that Natalie Portman was made to appear taller with a series of decks and, while a number of actors like Jeff Goldblum were set to appear in the work only to have their scenes cut, these will not see the light of day if Waititi has anything to say about it.

“I’m not going to give you a moment because this is my way of telling you, like, people say, ‘I can’t wait for the deleted scenes with those actors.’ I don’t want people to see the deleted scenes because they’re deleted for a reason. They aren’t good enough. [Laughs.] The scenes were not in the movie and that’s it.”

Waititi’s next project is Next Goal Wins in 2023. Thor: Love and Thunder currently has a 67 percent fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating.