How Thor’s Mother Knew He Was From The Future In Avengers: Endgame

None of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s marquee characters have gone through anywhere near as much trauma as Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Not only has he lost both of his parents and seen his brother die more than once, his entire homeworld and half of its population were wiped out right in front of his one remaining eye, while he carried the burden of feeling personally responsible for Thanos wiping out half of all life in the universe when he failed to go for the head at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

This led to a downward spiral of alcohol, carbs and depression, and the God of Thunder we meet in Avengers: Endgame is a far cry from the brash and cocky hero audiences had grown accustomed to. It set him up for the most interesting arc across the epic double header, as Thor sought to restore himself to former glories.

During the time heist, Thor got the chance to travel to the 2013 version of Asgard, and despite his best efforts to maintain a low profile he inevitably bumped into his mother Frigga. The Queen of Asgard knew right away that this version of her son was from the future, and it wasn’t just because he looked a lot shaggier and was packing a few extra pounds.

Frigga previously revealed she was raised by witches, and it was confirmed in Doctor Strange that sorcerers possess the ability to look into the future. The first Thor movie explained that science and magic can often be the same thing interpreted in different, so it stands to reason that his mother inherited some of these more supernatural traits after being brought up in a coven, making it easy for her to spot Avengers: Endgame‘s alternate version of the Odinson, and allowing them to find some closure.