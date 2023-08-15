‘Those conversations are thankfully above our paygrade’: ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’ producers ignore behind the scenes issues to address the indefinite delay

There was never any real shot of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse releasing in March of next year once word began emerging that the third chapter in what’s destined to be remembered as one of the all-time great trilogies hadn’t even started voice recordings with some of its key cast members, but it sounds as though the creative team could do with a breather anyway.

After all, the animated blockbuster became the latest in a long line of Marvel productions to be subjected to behind the scenes tales of woe, with many anonymously coming forward to shine a light on not just the torrid working conditions, but the alleged behavior of writers and co-producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Image via Sony Pictures

In an interview with Digital Spy in support of upcoming R-rated comedy Strays, the duo were questioned on when audiences can finally expect to see Beyond the Spider-Verse on the big screen, and their answer was about as non-committal as you’d expect.

“Those conversations are thankfully above our paygrade, but I can tell you we’re already hard at work on it, and we’ll take the time it takes to make it great. What we’re trying to accomplish with the film is have it be the most satisfying conclusion to the story than it can be, and take it to places that you haven’t been before. And make you laugh and cry, and cheer and think.”

2025 isn’t entirely out of the question then, but based on Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse, you’d have to imagine it’ll be worth the wait when Miles Morales finally returns.